Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to report $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the highest is $159.74 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $653.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

