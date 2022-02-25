Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to announce $336.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $333.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock worth $2,695,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,743. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

