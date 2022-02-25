Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE FIX opened at $82.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

