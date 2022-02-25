Comerica Bank Sells 19,875 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

