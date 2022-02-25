Comerica Bank Sells 12,606 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,615,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $580.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.