Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,538,000 after buying an additional 324,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

