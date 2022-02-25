Comerica Bank Purchases 49,016 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,016 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.66 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

