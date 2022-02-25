Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.43 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

