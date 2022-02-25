Comerica Bank Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,912,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $257.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

