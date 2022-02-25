Colony Group LLC Sells 9,487 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 193,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.