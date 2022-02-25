Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

