Colony Group LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.20% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $304,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $8.54 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

