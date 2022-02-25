Colony Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $472.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

