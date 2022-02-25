Colony Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

