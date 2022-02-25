Colony Group LLC Buys 372 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

