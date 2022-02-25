Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,005 shares of company stock worth $9,895,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $288.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

