Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,319 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $290.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

