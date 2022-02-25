Colony Group LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.46 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

