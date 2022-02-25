Coldstack (CLS) One Day Volume Hits $246,491.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $246,491.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.22 or 0.06829936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,237.71 or 0.99802192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

