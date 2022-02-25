Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $345.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $447.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.95.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $179.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.