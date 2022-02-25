Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coherent were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 8.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 643.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 187,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,012,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

