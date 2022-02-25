Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

CGNX stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

