Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.