Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,656 shares of company stock valued at $164,933 and have sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

