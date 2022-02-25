Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on the stock.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,097.21 ($28.52) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,000.04 ($27.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21). The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,519.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,532.08.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,498 ($33.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,537.52). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.