Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $583.64, but opened at $570.80. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $574.74, with a volume of 88 shares.
The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $582.50 and a 200-day moving average of $491.51.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
