Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $445.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.51. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

