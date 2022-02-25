Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.
CLVS stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,354. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
