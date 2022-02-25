Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CLNN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
