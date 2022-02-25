Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.35

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.35 and traded as low as $19.00. Clariant shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.
