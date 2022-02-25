CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

AMZN traded down $17.17 on Friday, reaching $3,009.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3,322.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

