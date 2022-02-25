CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 8,282 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 28.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after buying an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Stantec by 608.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 288,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 97.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

STN traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

