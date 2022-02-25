CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

