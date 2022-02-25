CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,475,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $80.94. 45,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,516. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

