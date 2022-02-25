CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Alithya Group comprises 2.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 10.26% of Alithya Group worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.77. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Alithya Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.