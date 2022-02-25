CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Adecoagro worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 31.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5,829.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.19. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

