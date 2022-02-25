CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

DSGX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,967. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

