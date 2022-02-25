Citigroup Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $18.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

PSNL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Personalis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Personalis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

