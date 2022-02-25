Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of ONON opened at $24.63 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

