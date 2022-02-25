Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $16,038,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.31. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.