Citigroup Inc. Invests $53,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,411 over the last quarter.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Xometry stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

