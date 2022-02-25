Citigroup Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

