Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 453,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,898,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

