Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,841 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Velocity Acquisition worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELO opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.