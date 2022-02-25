Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 3,623 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12.

CSCO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,719,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,181,326. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.