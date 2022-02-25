Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins Sells 15,382 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

