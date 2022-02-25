CIBC Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$15.50 Price Target

CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.76.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

