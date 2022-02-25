Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $209.83 million and $86.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

