Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.63

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $176.63 and last traded at $176.63, with a volume of 88 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.