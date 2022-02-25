Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.63

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $176.63 and last traded at $176.63, with a volume of 88 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49.
About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.