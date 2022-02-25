Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 329,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,520. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 205.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.74.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

